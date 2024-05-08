Shrinking season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

At some point during May 2024, are we going to get further news regarding a Shrinking season 2 premiere date at Apple TV+? Is that too much to ask for at this point?

Well, one of the biggest things that we should really go ahead and say here is quite simple: A number of episodes are already in the can! It took a long time for cameras to get rolling again following the dual strikes of last year but they finally have, and all signs do point to a release at some point later this year.

When exactly could that be? It is not out of the question that the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy could arrive by the end of the summer, and you can argue that August would even make a great deal of sense. It would allow for the necessary time to edit together all the episodes and also ensure there is a solid window for promotion. It’s already clear that the biggest challenge for hyping up Shrinking season 2 will be the schedule for Ford, who may be working on 1923 season 2 at the time in which the show comes out.

If we do in fact see more of this show in August, it is feasible that a premiere date is announced by the end of this month … but this is also just a projection based on all the information that is currently out there. Apple can ultimately make whatever decision that they want to in regards to this season, including holding it for an incredibly long period of time.

What is the story going to be coming up?

Don’t be surprised if there is a fairly direct continuation to what we had at the end of season 1, namely when it comes to the aftermath of Grace (seemingly) killing her abusive husband — while also thinking that Jimmy (Segel) gave her permission. Don’t you think that’s going to get messy?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shrinking season 2 over at Apple TV+?

