Magnum PI season 5: Is there still hope for TC and Mahina?

As we prepare more for the next episode of Magnum PI season 5 on NBC, it feels fair to wonder about all the show’s relationships. Magnum and Higgins are starting to get to a more serious place, but there are still a few things they need to talk about. Suzy and Rick are back together, meanwhile, and we do think that they will be in a good spot moving forward.

Then, there is TC and Mahina. We do think that Stephen Hill’s character is well-meaning and cares a lot for her, but he’s also messed up. While it is understandable that he was going through a lot after his injury and recovery, freezing her out wasn’t the right move. It would be one thing to tell her that he simply needed time, but he took it to another level by basically cutting off all communication. This left her in a position where she couldn’t do anything other than worry and hear about him from other people. She’d already been ghosted by him before, and this is no way for a relationship to function in the long-term.

So when you consider all of this, it makes a large amount of sense to wonder if these two have much of a future at all. Mahina seems done, but can he still win her back?

As someone who always wants to believe in love, we still think that there is a chance that these two can eventually find their way back to each other. Simultaneously, though, we are aware that it is not going to be an altogether easy thing for them to do. There are multiple bumps in the road that they still have to deal with, with one of the biggest ones being trust. He’ll have to show her that he isn’t going to do something like this again, and go not just the extra mile, but the extra few miles. He may even need some help from the rest of the Ohana.

If that doesn’t work, it may be time to move on — we just think that if you’re TC and you really love her at this point, it isn’t the time to give up.

