American Horror Stories season 3 episode 3: About Lisa Rinna role

As many of you may be aware at this point, Lisa Rinna had one of the more prominent roles on American Horror Stories season 3. Want to know a little bit more about it?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that her appearance came about via “Tapeworm,” one of the most shocking and horrifying installments that we’ve had a chance to see over the course of the season. This one wasn’t for the faint of heart, given that it was basically about a tapeworm that can help models lose weight, but also cause radical changes to their personality and create something that is pretty monstrous in its own right.

As for Rinna, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and soap-opera icon took on the part here of Sheila Klein, a modeling agency head who is particular and often cruel when it comes to the models she chooses and those she rejects for representation. It is her commentary about Vivian being too “fat” that leads to that character eventually digesting the tapeworm in order to be accepted.

Is Rinna great in the role? Absolutely, but you can also argue that there was room here for the producers to add a little bit more depth to the character. Of course, this is one of the biggest issues that exists here within American Horror Stories as a series. Because all of these episodes are very much standalone, there are not opportunities to have anywhere near the depth that you would probably want otherwise.

In the end, we do at least think the appearance by Lisa here could open the door for more appearances across the franchise down the road, whether it be another season of the main show or a possible season 4 for the Hulu series, which we think is likely to happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

