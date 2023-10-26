American Horror Stories season 4: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the launch of the four-episode “Huluween event” this week, will there be an American Horror Stories at FX and Hulu? What are the chances of that at present?

We should note here, first and foremost, that not all renewals come as big, public announcements. There was never anything stated about the show’s season 3 return until we started to hear about filming! That may sound crazy, but this is a part of what happens sometimes within this world. Just like the flagship show, the spin-off has to be considered a staple within the FX roster. The only time that we’d assume it is not coming back is in the event that it is actually canceled.

For now, the only reason American Horror Stories season 3 feels so strange is because of the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes happened when they did. We personally think that there were probably more episodes planned, and some of those could carry over to another season. We prefer this show to have somewhere between 6-8 episode runs.

Is every installment here going to be perfect? Far from it, but we at least think that they will be entertaining. Much like Black Mirror, there is something really fun that comes from diving into a given episode and not knowing what you are going to get in advance. This is something that we really wish that we saw from some other streaming shows that are out there. We know that anthologies are hard to do, but when they are done right, they can deliver in some pretty fantastic ways.

Now, let’s just hope that a season 4 for American Horror Stories will premiere at some point either late next summer or in the fall — and that the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

