Our Flag Means Death season 3: Creator on possible end

Following the end of season 2 earlier this week, it makes all the sense in the world to want an Our Flag Means Death season 3. While there was some element of closure in the finale for Stede and Blackbeard, it does feel like there is a little more of their story that can be explored. Can they really make their relationship work in the long-term? What happens with a lot of the Revenge?

As excited as we are to see a lot of what the future holds here, we also have to remember something that we’ve heard creator David Jenkins say in the past — if Max does order another batch of episodes, it will more than likely be the show’s last.

So why choose to end things here? Well, just as you would likely matter, the answer is rather complicated. Rather than it just being tied some sort of fear that they want to end the show before Max could cancel it (an understandable fear given the current streaming economy), it actually has more to do with reaching a natural end for the story — at least when it comes to the primary main characters at the heart of this tale.

Speaking on this subject further to Variety, here is some of what Jenkins had to say on the subject:

“I love things in threes … That first act, second act, third act structure is so satisfying when it is done well, and you don’t overstay your welcome. I think this world of the show is a big world, and if the third season is successful, we could go on in a different way. But I think for the story of Stede and Ed, that is a three-season story.”

In a way, that statement could open the door for spin-offs and the like … but we don’t want to get far ahead of ourselves here. The most important thing, at least for now, is that we take the story one year or even one episode at a time.

Do you think that Our Flag Means Death season 3 should be the final season?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

