Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Will someone throw HoH?

Before we get too much further into this particular Big Brother 25 update, we should talk the Double Eviction HoH. The idea of throwing it at this point is absolutely nuts. There are only going to be six people playing come tomorrow night after Blue most likely leaves the game. Why are you going to ruin your chances of making it further than this?

Well, here is the crazy thing: Matt and Jag are doing what they can already to convince Felicia to throw the next competition. Why? Well, it’s as simple as them wanting to ensure that Bowie wins it and she takes out America — or that’s the argument being made. This may not actually happen, but if Bowie wins, that would allow Matt and Jag to compete for the next HoH at final five and they’d love that.

Of course, we really have to wait and see what the next HoH competition even is before we can start handing over judgments about whether or not something is about to be thrown or not. Not all competitions can be thrown that easily and beyond just that, it could be something physical. There are a lot of those competitions happening right now in the game.

In general, Jag is pretty vulnerable entering the double … or at least he would be if a lot of these players had good sense. The thing he has to worry the most about is in the event that either America or Cirie gets the power for the first time this season. They are both very aware of where things stand, and will not be convinced to do anything crazy that is outside of their wishes within the game.

Do you think that Felicia may actually throw the Double Eviction HoH?

