Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is the vote plan set? (day 85)

If there is anything that we can say this week about life in the Big Brother 25 house, it’s that it has been nutty. Also, that Felicia has proven to be one of the reasons why, all things considered.

For much of the past several days, we have seen Felicia making the curious decision to throw Cirie under the bus twelve ways to Sunday, thinking for whatever reason that this is actually going to benefit her game. Has it actually done that? Well, let’s just say that we’re a little bit skeptical of that. After all, it has led to Matt defending her harder, and also to a lot of other people taking note and rolling their eyes. At first, Jag bought into some of it, but we think he’s realized further just how over-the-top and extra she’s being.

To what extent are we talking here? Well, let’s just say that this evening, he’s went to Cirie to talk about some of what Felicia has been doing. He’s already lost what little trust that he had with Cirie, though, mostly due to the fact that he did not tell her about Felicia’s antics earlier — otherwise known as when it was first happening. Granted, Cirie was coming after him anyway.

Felicia did earlier entertain the idea of giving Blue a sympathy vote and/or trying to strongarm Jag into telling her the truth. She’s since flipped on that and now, it does seem like she will be going unanimously. Even in spite of all the chaos, it still doesn’t look like Felicia is an immediate target; America and Jag are the two clearly in the most danger entering tomorrow night.

