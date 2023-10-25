Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Lies in all directions!

There is something so unbelievably funny when it comes to Big Brother 25 today. The plan for this week is set and yet, everyone keeps talking, thinking that they can make it so that they are good with just about everyone.

Take, for starters, Matt and Jag. They have had conversations with Cirie, Felicia, Bowie Jane, and America where they have received assurances that they would not go on the block if one of them wins the next Head of Household. However, the only person we feel confident could protect them still is Bowie. Cirie could even risk nominating Matt, knowing he would stay versus Jag and also fearful that if he wasn’t on the block and plays Veto, he would end up taking Jag down. We actually almost wonder if Cirie would throw the next HoH to not be in that position (especially since Jag cannot play), given that America seems to be the clear target for Matt and Jag and she is probably okay in most situations.

While everyone continues to try to pull the wool over the eyes of the two guys, we are also seeing Cirie do her best to pretend to Felicia like everything is okay, though Matt already told her that she’s throwing her under the bus. Cirie is upset about it, likely because she doesn’t understand the logic all that much since Felicia doesn’t have that many options. America has worked to make some inroads with Cirie but, at the same time, has told Matt that she is a huge threat if she makes it to the final two. If Cirie convinces these people to take her to the end, 100% she deserves the title.

The biggest asset to everyone’s game right now, provided she is not in power, should be Bowie — there is almost no scenario where she wins the game, and we doubt she could make a good argument. If Blue goes this week, every single person left has a better case than her.

What do you most want to see from Big Brother 25 through the rest of the afternoon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

