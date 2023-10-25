Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cirie learns about Felicia (day 85)

Welcome to day 85 within Big Brother 25 — what can we expect to see take place? The Double Eviction is just over 24 hours away and with that, we certainly think that there’s a chance we will see a lot of drama there. Could Jag be evicted?

Well, there is certainly a chance, but let’s start here by diving more into what’s going on when it comes to Blue and America. Who could be evicted? Well, for now, let’s just say that nothing has changed all that much when it comes to who is going — though it does seem as though the plan to split the vote is now more or less dead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

In the end, the big highlight from late last night was Matt deciding to clue in Cirie to a lot of what’s been going on with Felicia throwing her under the bus. This shows further that Matt does trust her, but it also cements further to Cirie that Jag doesn’t. We are witnessing what is going to be a really interesting situation with Matt and Jag that was bound to happen eventually. After all, we are talking here about a situation where Matt wants to take her a lot further in the game than Jag does. This is clearly leading to a lot of tension, and it may escalate more now that Cirie knows that Felicia doesn’t even have her back in the game at this point and she doesn’t have anyone she can rely on fully.

All of this may be moot, at least for the Double Eviction. However, we imagine that more tension is going to rise out of the fact that Matt wants Cirie in the final three, and clearly this is something that Jag zero interest in at this point. He knows that she is really smart, and also has been manipulating and influencing Matt and others for some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 25 now, including more from the live feeds

What are you most hoping to see happen over the course of day 85 within Big Brother 25 today?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







