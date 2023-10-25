Magnum PI season 5: Do live+7 ratings boost season 6 cause?

As we start to approach the remaining episodes of Magnum PI season 5, it only makes sense that there would be still plenty of questions about a season 6. Is there a realistic chance that NBC could reverse their decision, or another network or streaming service could pick the show up?

We understandably realize that there are those out there who feel like it is a long shot, but what we would say in response to some of that is quite simple: NBC brought back Timeless after they ended it in the past, and CBS recently did the same with SWAT. When you think about that, anything is possible — but we may need to wait until after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends before we get too much else definitive. (Can we just pay actors what they deserve already?)

Anyhow, let’s get into live + 7 ratings for a moment. For those who are unaware of a term, this is a measurement that includes both live ratings for a given show, plus seven days of additional playback factored in. This is a better mechanism to gauge a series’ popularity in an era where a lot of people do not watch a given show live. Magnum PI does have competition on Wednesday nights when it airs, including two popular reality competition shows in Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Per some numbers crunched over at TVLine, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is boosting its numbers by a whopping 1.6 million viewers following its initial airings, which is enabling it to average 5.1 million viewers a week. This is the fifth-biggest gain in this measurement among any show this fall. This is encouraging, mostly when it comes to showing further how big of an audience there truly is.

As for how much it helps the show’s chances, it really comes down to a few different things. If you are another network or streamer, do you feel confident that you can pull the same viewership? Meanwhile, if you are NBC, does the cost outweigh the performance? One thing that could also be a factor is that the series is a co-production with CBS, meaning that they don’t have the same profit structure as a series produced wholly in-house. None of this is fun to think about, but it matters.

For now, though, continue to hold out some hope — and also watch live if you can!

