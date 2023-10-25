The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Paul’s endgame

As we prepare to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, why not talk a little bit about Paul Marks? Is he the central villain of the show … or, is it weird to even consider him like that?

The big thing that we can say entering the penultimate episode of the season is that Jon Hamm’s character is a man with a very particular motive. Sure, he wants to purchase UBA … but he also wants to sell it for parts. Why? Well, he is a guy with a particular savior complex, and he wants to be able to be the man who supposedly saves the news industry. Sure, Alex Levy will be a part of it, but you better believe that this guy is going to steamroll a lot of ideas and try to take all of the credit.

The ramifications of this idea would be enormous, mostly because UBA employs a ton of people who would be out of a job. Also, who is to say that Paul’s version of “news” would be the right version? This is the thing that exists in this world of world; there are a lot of different definitions of something like this, and we know that The Morning Show loves to take a somewhat idealistic view of the work that is done by Bradley, Alex, and the rest of the main characters. In this world, what TMS does is groundbreaking and world-altering, at least significantly more than in the real world.

What we are trying to say here is fundamentally quite simple: Moving into episode 9, one of the big-time variables is going to be seeing whether or not Alex decides to speak more about what is happening behind the scenes.

Could she stop Paul? Maybe, but we have to see how hard she tries first, especially since she is being promised the moon.

