Is American Horror Story: Delicate new tonight on FX, 10/25?

Is American Horror Story: Delicate new tonight on FX? After the events of this past episode, you have to want more of the series, right?

Well, this is where we do have to sweep in here and deliver some of the news that you probably will not like to hear — the series is currently off the air. Not only is there no installment of the Emma Roberts – Kim Kardashian series on the air tonight, but it remains to be seen when one will actually air. Based on where things stand at present, there is a chance you could be waiting for a while.

What we should point out here is that this is not necessarily a situation where FX is programming a hiatus into the mix by choice. Instead, what is going on here is rather simple: The SAG-AFTRA strike interruption production and with that, there is no specific date as of yet as to when everyone involved can find a way back to work. Our hope is that we will see the cast and crew return later this year, but that is still far from confirmed. If that does happen, though, there is at least a chance that American Horror Story will return before the end of the winter and we will take whatever we can with that.

Before we go here, though, let’s just point out that there are going to be new episodes of American Horror Stories on Hulu overnight, and that there is also a season 12 for the franchise coming down the road. With this in mind, at least you can take comfort in knowing that despite the current break in the action when it comes to season 11, there is still a lot of other stuff to look forward to. Let’s just hope that the remainder of the series lives up to the hype, and that the Siobhan twist really pays off.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

