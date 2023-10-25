Is Mark Duplass leaving The Morning Show, and was Chip fired?

Is Mark Duplass leaving The Morning Show following the events of season 3 episode 8? We do understand if you have this question, all things considered.

After all, the guy was fired! We know that his relationship with Alex Levy has been complicated for a long time, and his feelings in particular for her are one of the worst-kept secrets that is out there. Unfortunately, and as Chip put it near the end of the episode, “Paul Marks happened.” As the episode went along, we started to get a better sense of what his own endgame plans are for UBA at this point, and it includes buying the company only to then take it apart and rebuild what he wants in its place, with Alex potentially at its side.

Now, while you may be worried to some extent about the future of Chip on the show, we should note that (at least for now) there is no evidence that Duplass is departing the series. For the time being, we remain cautiously optimistic that you are going to see a lot more of him, and why wouldn’t we be? After all, at the end of the hour we heard Bradley ay to him that she may need his help with something — we know that she’s got her own project that she’s working on and beyond just that, a larger problem may still be lurking underneath that she’s not quite aware of — at least for the time being.

Let’s just hope that in the end here, the story for Chip ends in a positive note. He hasn’t been a perfect guy by any means, but we do think that he cares about his work and wants to make UBA and Alex better. That’s more than we can say about a lot of the other men that we’ve seen on this show over the course of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next The Morning Show right now

What do you think about the Chip storyline on The Morning Show this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







