Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 5 video: Brayden, Rachel’s date

As we prepare to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 5 on ABC a little bit later this week, Brayden will actually get a spotlight. Seriously. When he was the de-facto villain for a lot of this past season, did you ever think that he would have a chance at some sort of redemption arc?

We’re still not going to sit here and say with some measure of confidence that Brayden is our favorite guy this season — however, it has been nice to see a different side of him! Not only that, but there is a surprising amount of chemistry that is here between Brayden and none other than Rachel Recchia, who had a whole season of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey. These two are in some ways a strange match but, at the same time, they have a natural chemistry. We do think that Brayden brings out a fun side of her.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak peek for what lies ahead within these two as they each have some good time taking part in what is a strange, paint-themed date where they can get a little bit messy.

We’re not going to sit here and act like this is some super-revolutionary date that we have seen within the world of the franchise, as we have seen some of these on other seasons. Also, let’s just note that this is actually a more fun date than the ones where they force a ton of romance on some of the contestants. There is such a natural chance to express creativity here! Also, it takes a little bit of the pressure off within this particular environment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

