Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 5 spoilers: Who is mystery arrival?

If you have watched the new Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 5 promo, then you may have a ton of different questions. Take, for starters, who that blonde woman was who entered Paradise at night. The show conceals her identity beyond that, and there is already speculation aplenty as to who it might be.

Are there are a lot of rumors out there? Sure, including it is Sam having come back to the beach … but the hair color doesn’t match. Meanwhile, it doesn’t look like Davia, someone else who is going to make her presence felt over the course of the upcoming episode.

The biggest theory online right now is that this woman is someone named Sam, but not someone connected with the US version of the franchise. Could it really be Samantha Picco, a Big Brother Canada alum who also appeared on the Canadian Bachelor in Paradise in the past? There is a case to be made for it given that the production team for the franchise these days has a lot of history with the Canadian show and for those unaware, Samantha was a HUGE presence on one of those seasons. It would make sense that they would want to bring her in here and cause a little bit of drama.

Still, nothing is confirmed there, and the promo for what lies ahead seems to be geared mostly around two other things.

1. Rachel and Brayden working to form some sort of deeper connection. This is such a random pairing, but is there a real chance that it could actually work? On one level, you can argue that this is crazy. On another, however, you could say that this is a really fun time.

2. Kat’s birthday, which apparently is going to lead to her attacking a pinata and also a cake washing away in the ocean. We’re not sure we want a Paradise birthday based on the ones we’ve seen on the show.

