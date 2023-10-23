Hijack season 2 renewal: Tied to the end of SAG-AFTRA strike?

It has been some time now since we had a chance to see the Hijack season 1 finale play out over on Apple TV+. So where are things right now when it comes to season 2?

The first thing that we should state here is honestly rather simple: Our sentiment has not changed at the moment when it comes to another season. We still think that we are eventually going to have a chance to see more, largely because the first season was so enormously successful. Idris Elba is an enormous star, so why in the world would the streaming service not want to bring the show back?

Well, here is where things get a little bit trickier. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still underway and because of that, it is pretty darn hard to cast a season 2 for the time being. We don’t tend to think that this is the sort of show where you can just throw in the same group of people beyond Sam Nelson — you need a totally new crew, and you may also need to have a lot of conversations with Elba in advance.

Because of all of this, we have a hard time thinking that a season 2 is going to be confirmed before the strike ends. While Apple TV+ can always do whatever they want, we just think it is best to advise a little bit of patience for the time being here.

After all, also go ahead and consider this — even if they were to renew Hijack over the next few days, it’s not like filming could begin until the strike ends! There is no reason to rush anything along and because of that, the best thing to do is sit back, speculate, and hope for the best.

