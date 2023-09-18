Hijack season 2 renewal: Will it be announced this fall?

As we prepare for the start of the fall in just a handful of days, are we going to learn about a Hijack season 2 renewal at Apple TV+?

In one way, we do recognize that there technically is not an explicit need for another season of the Idris Elba show. After all, the first season wrapped up in a way that tied together most loose ends. Sam Nelson made it back on the ground after all the chaos in the sky, and we also saw everyone involved in the fracas brought to justice.

However, if there is one thing that we know about the greater TV world at this point, it is that no one rarely ever turns away an opportunity at more money. The first season of the show was enormously successful, and routinely was at the top of Apple TV+’s rankings. It is the first show to really supplant Ted Lasso in that for a rather long time.

Now, the real issue

While we are fairly confident that we are going to get a Hijack season 2 at some point, this really does not feel like one of those decisions that is going to be rushed at all. As for the reason why, it has every bit to do with the desire for a great premise behind the scenes — and then also the WGA strike still going on. We personally would be surprised if there was another season ordered while this is going on, since there may need to be some discussions on this subject.

Also, remember for a moment here that Idris Elba is also incredibly busy. We’re not sure that he will want to do more of the series until he knows for sure there is a good idea behind the scenes.

