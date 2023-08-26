Hijack season 2: If renewed, where could it be set?

Before we go down any particular rabbit hole with this Hijack season 2 discussion, there is an important thing to remember: Technically, Apple TV+ has not renewed the Idris Elba series.

Is this disappointing? Sure, but we tend to think (at least for now) that this is tied to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike than any sort of egregious and/or absolutely bonkers oversight on their end. There is pretty much zero reason for them to not bring back a show that is 1) so endlessly entertaining and 2) can draw a significant, mainstream audience. It is absolutely absurd at times, and we would never criticize anyone who questions the overall sense of realism that we got over the course of season 1. However, at the same time we would remind a lot of detractors that we’re in a world where The Fast and the Furious franchise has lived on for decades. Viewers love ridiculous, at least so long as it is still engaging along the way.

So what would a season 2 look like? We’re sure that somewhere in a producer’s mind, there is an idea … but we’ve got some of our own! Go ahead and take a look at some suggestions below…

Another plane – Absolutely not. There is literally no reason to repeat what we just saw and we don’t think that anyone would want something like that.

A train – If you are to do something super-similar to the first season, this makes a whole lot of sense — especially if you set the story somewhere remote where it will be hard for anyone on the outside to directly interfere with what is happening in the various cabs. Plus, you get that claustrophobia of seeing people try to survive in close quarters. Isn’t there a lot of good stuff you bring to the table here?

A bank – What if criminals take over a financial institution, making it a really different sort of hijacker situation? this could be a delicate hostage negotiation with some elements of a classic heist, which would probably make it a heck of a lot of fun.

A government – What if some small country is taken over, or falls victim to a coup? Now we’re getting outlandish, given that there is no way that Sam Nelson, unless he gets some impressive promotion after his heroics on Kingdom 29, manages to be in a situation to resolve this.

Outer space – This is for Hijack season 20, years after the show has totally lost the plot and has jumped the shark so many times that you’ve crossed an entire ocean. Hijack … in space!!

When will we actually learn about an idea?

Probably, at the earliest, around the time that some 2 starts filming, which may not be for a while. What we are trying to say here is to exercise a lot of patience since you are going to need it — we’d consider it a surprise if the show comes back before 2025.

What is your pitch right now for a Hijack season 2 story?

