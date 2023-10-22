Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date: New January hope?

For those of you who are hoping to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 at some point in January, we absolutely understand!

After all, just consider how long we’ve been stuck waiting already to see Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast back. The delay is due entirely to the streamers and studios not giving actors and writers their fair share; they allowed the WGA strike to go for several months on end, and now the SAG-AFTRA strike has managed to hit a 100-day milestone. At this point last week, we wondered if a January return date for the show was utterly impossible.

Yet, today we are here to say that there is a new injection of hope, and this is tied almost entirely to what is going on when it comes to negotiations. The streamers / studios within the AMPTP have agreed to resume talks with SAG-AFTRA on Tuesday, and hopefully, that will lead to a deal very soon. The writers have been working for most of the month since their own strike ended, and we do think that at some point next month, they will have enough scripts ready for production to start.

In order for Law & Order: SVU to be back in January, it is our personal feeling that a couple of episodes should be wrapped or at least close to it by Thanksgiving. That means that the AMPTP is going to have to move quickly and also waste no time offering a fair contract. If they pull that off, then there is some element of hope! Otherwise, we could be stuck waiting a little while longer than anyone would possibly want.

Even with this long break in the action, we don’t think that the stories of Benson or anyone else are going to look or feel that different. With that being said, we do expect at least one new addition at some point.

