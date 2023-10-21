Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 gets new showrunner

While we may be waiting for a good while still to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 arrive on NBC, we do have good news. After several months of waiting, the Christopher Meloni series has a new showrunner — its sixth official one since the start of the show.

There is no denying that what has happened on this show already is pretty unusual. Matt Olmstead (a longtime Dick Wolf veteran) was the original showrunner set for the series, but was replaced by Empire alum Ilene Chaiken before it even premiered. Chaiken stayed around until season 2, when she was replaced by Barry O’Brien. Following that, Bryan Goluboff (who worked on Law & Order: SVU) was there for a few months before eventually being replaced by Sean Jablonski of Project Blue Book. Finally, David Graziano, the current showrunner for SVU, temporarily filled in for the end of last season. (We don’t consider him one of the six, given the plan was to always bring someone else on board.)

So who has the title now? Well, according to TV Insider, Josh Shiban of Ozark fame will be picking up the baton and hopefully carrying it forward for some time. We tend to think that one of the big challenges with Organized Crime is that it has to be both familiar to the rest of the franchise and yet different. Personally, we think its creative peak was back in season 1 when it had more of a contained arc. This is one of those shows that is probably better with smaller episode orders so it can be more effectively serialized, and we’ve heard for months that it could be a little shorter this time around than SVU and the original mothership.

So long as Meloni gets great material and there are at least a few Benson – Stabler scenes, we’re going to be happy. Depending on the SAG-AFTRA strike, the hope is to see more of the series before we get too deep into 2024.

Related – Get some more news now when it comes to SVU

Are you glad that Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 finally has a showrunner?

Sound off in the comments, and also keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







