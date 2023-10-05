Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date: January could happen

While there is still no Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode on NBC tonight, we are starting to at least get hopeful signs on when it could be back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both the Mariska Hargitay series as well as the flagship Law & Order are priorities for the network when it comes to getting them back on the air as soon as possible. With the WGA strike now over the writers can work on getting scripts underway over the next few weeks. From there, the focus of course shifts over to the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to a conclusion. We get the sense that the actors will receive some sort of fair deal before the end of the month and if that happens, we could see production start up moving into November. That would make it at least possible that season 25 would be back at some point during the aforementioned month.

What is one of the things that SVU has going for it? Well, the qualities of a well-oiled machine, for starters. Because it has been on the air for so many years most of the people involved have a really good sense of what it takes in order to make this show happen in a short period of time. It is pretty efficient from start to finish and doesn’t require a long post-production time. A 13-episode season, even with all the delays, still feels possible.

As for Law & Order: Organized Crime, the major issue there is that it still does not have a showrunner for a season 4. We are going to get it at some point moving into the 2023-24 season, but it may take a while longer than some of the other series.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right away

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 25 over at NBC?

Do you think it could actually be back in January? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







