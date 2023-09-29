Law & Order: SVU season 25: Scripts coming next week?

Are we about to see some progress being made on Law & Order: SVU season 25 over the course of the next few weeks? Now that the WGA strike is over, it is fair to say that more steps can be made in the right direction.

As a matter of fact, we have a little bit of news to share right now that is pretty darn encouraging on the future of the Mariska Hargitay drama. According to a new report from Deadline, scripts for the new season could start being written next week as the writers’ room opens. This represents NBC wanting to get a jump on getting this show back on the air following the strike, which makes sense given how integral it is to their overall success.

Of course, scripts being written does not 100% equal the show coming back. Remember that the SAG-AFTRA strike still needs to be resolved! While we do remain optimistic that we are going to see more progress made there over the next few weeks, we’ve also been around the TV world long enough to realize that nothing is guaranteed.

Provided that the actors’ strike is resolved at some point before the end of October, we do remain optimistic that Law & Order: SVU can be back in production in November — and from there, it could premiere at some point around February.

How many episodes could we get?

The maximum right now seems around 13, unless NBC wants to do something where they order 15-16 and then shoots some this spring to then air them in the fall. Even pre-strike, this is the sort of thing that we’ve seen happen on occasion. It’s not that difficult to imagine that it could transpire here.

