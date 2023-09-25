Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date: Early good news?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get some good news soon when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 25 at NBC? Well, if nothing else, we have seen a positive step in the right direction at this point.

If you missed the news last night, let’s go ahead and summarize it with the following: The WGA has reached a tentative agreement that should be able to end the strike. All picketing has been suspended, which means that following a ratification of the new deal, writers’ rooms can open once more. This means that there is a chance for filming to start off in November, but some of that could depend on when the actors of SAG-AFTRA are able to earn a deal of their own. They are fighting for something fair just as it was for the WGA, and these talks do take some time.

Still, the end of the WGA strike does open the door to some extent that we are able to see Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast back when we get around to January or February, but a lot of that will depend heavily on what NBC wants to do here when it comes to their scheduling. As you would imagine, there are some rather important decisions that have to be made when it comes to that, as well.

So how many episodes are we going to get up getting for this upcoming season? Well, we are personally not expecting more than thirteen, but there is always a chance that the network orders more than that and with this in mind, some are left over until we get around to the fall.

For now, let’s just hope for other good news on the horizon!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

