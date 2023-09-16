Law & Order: SVU season 25: Will long break influence story?

As so many people out there are very-much aware at this point, we will be waiting a long time to see Law & Order: SVU season 25. We wish that there was a chance to see more of the story at some point soon, but that’s not going to happen so long as writers and actors are not getting the fair deal that they deserve.

At this point, it is hard to imagine that the Mariska Hargitay series is going to be back before at least February, and it could still be later than that. We don’t want to spend too long in this piece, though, pontificating about possible premiere dates.

Instead, let’s spend a moment looking at the possible story here. Are there going to be at least a few changes that come out of the long wait to see more of the story? We don’t think, at least for now, that this is some altogether crazy thing to consider here.

Let us begin, after all, by noting the following: You almost have to change whatever the original plan was for Benson and Stabler. Remember that originally, the idea was that SVU would come back this fall and then Organized Crime would return at midseason. That is no longer the case, so however you want to mix those stories now is going to change to a certain degree. Meanwhile, you may also need to look a little more at a significant time jump, especially since this is a show that almost has to be set in the present. Because Benson’s son Noah is a big part of the show, it is hard to not make that character appear older than he was at the end of season 24.

In terms of the main focus of SVU, that is almost certainly not going to change. We are just prepared for a lot around it to be a little different than what may have been planned back when the last finale was put together.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Law & Order: SVU, including other details on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 25, whenever it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







