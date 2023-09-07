Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date: September hopes

As we prepare for the month of September, what is there that we can say when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 25? Is there news on a premiere date coming soon?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that if you’re looking forward to seeing Olivia Benson back this year, you are going to be disappointed. It became clear a little while ago that the entire franchise was not going to be on the NBC fall schedule. The earliest that you will see the show back is mid-to-late January and, odds are, it is going to be later than that. Just remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing and as far as we are aware, there is no apparent end to these in strike.

The first thing that needs to happen in order to get production underway is for everyone involved to get new contracts that they deserve. This is a TV-wide issue, and we are relying on the studios and streamers to end the strikes (which is admittedly) not an easy thing to do here. Following this, there are a lot of scripts that need to be written, and that is why this process overall is going to take a great deal of time. The best thing we can do is be patient.

If there is any SVU news coming this month, it will almost certainly be strike related. If filming starts up in November or December, then maybe at that point we’re going to have a chance to get some more news either about casting, crossovers, or whatever else the future could hold.

Obviously, it goes without saying that we want to see Benson and Stabler reunite at some point — it mostly a matter of when.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

