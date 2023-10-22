Fargo season 5 premiere: The one-month countdown

As we prepare ourselves to see the Fargo season 5 premiere on November 21, isn’t there clearly a lot to be excited about? We tend to think so! This is a show that crafts crime drama better than almost any other out there, and we certainly know that there is a great cast at the center of it all.

In a post on Twitter, the folks over at FX were kind enough to post a new one-month countdown reminder, and for us, this serves as yet another sign that there’s a going to be a huge promotional rollout in the weeks ahead. We just how that the actors of SAG-AFTRA get a fair deal so that the cast can actually promote things here.

For those who have not heard, Fargo season 5 features an all-star cast headlined by Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. This is a reasonably contemporary story, with it taking place back in 2019. The show’s biting humor will still be there, but it will be surrounded by plenty of darkness and drama. Would you really anticipate anything else from this show.

If for whatever reason you haven’t heard a lot about the new season yet, let’s start with sharing the official synopsis:

The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

