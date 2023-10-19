Fargo season 5 poster carries with it some hidden clues

Are you ready to check out Fargo season 5 over on FX next month? We hope so, as there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to already!

While we do wait to see some of this, though, we should advice you to check out the latest poster for the series, which this time around stars the likes of Juno Temple and Jon Hamm. This is a new story, but it is also one that is going to continue forward with some of the show’s dark humor front and center.

If you head over to the official Twitter for the show now, you can get a better sense of what we are talking about here. The poster features at the center of it a belt buckle over jeans and a plaid shirt, which seems to hint towards a potentially rural setting. That works in line, as well, with what we have seen courtesy of some of the hay bales. The belt buckle also carries with it a message of “a hard man for hard times,” which we tend to think will be tied into this season in some shape or form.

Also, what’s with the gun on the buckle? That could be a reference to the dark past that Temple’s character of Dot seems to be hiding from. You also have in here a nail bat, another violent instrument that will probably be tied into the story in some shape or form.

If there is one primary takeaway that we have from looking at this point, it is simply this: We are on the cusp of another potentially dark and chaotic batch of episodes. The setting is fairly contemporary, so there could also be aspects of it that apply to what’s happening in the real world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

