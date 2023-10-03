Fargo season 5 teaser: Who is being watched?

It is true that you’ll be waiting for more than a month to finally be seeing Fargo season 5 over on FX — so will it be worthwhile?

Well, we should start by noting that nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment when it comes to where things are going to go this season — but we can speak a little bit to what the start of the story will be. Juno Temple of Ted Lasso fame is going to be the main star as Dot, a seemingly ordinary homemaker with a somewhat-secret past. Are some of her past actions about to haunt her? Is she being watched? These are some of the questions that the latest preview for what lies ahead seems to be asked already.

Want to know more? Well, if you visit this link now, you can see a teaser that really does a better job of indicating precisely what could be going on around the character. To be specific, is she being watched by someone hiding behind hay bales? That’s something the teaser seems to be suggesting.

There is going to be a police presence throughout the season, which should note come as much of a shock when we remind you that one of the main characters here is being played by none other than Jon Hamm. The star power with Fargo is going to be there, much as it has been for a lot of the seasons in the past. More important than the big names, though, the question is whether or not the story can live up to the greatness of the past.

This season of the Noah Hawley anthology will be set close to the present and with that, some issues you see explored are still going to be relevant today. Just don’t be shocked if there are a few laughs mixed in here.

