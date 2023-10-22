Dancing with the Stars 32: Is Ariana Madix injured?

Through a lot of Dancing with the Stars season 32, it has felt like Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is a favorite. She’s up there with Charity Lawson, Xochitl Gomez, and Jason Mraz, but it is far too early to tell who is going to emerge from the pack here.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there a chance that an injury could actually slow Madix down? For the time being, it has to at least be a concern, even if she is currently working through some of the pain.

In some recent posts on Instagram, the reality star has noted that she is dealing with a foot injury. It has been going on for at least a little while, so this is not something that is going to cause her to be out of commission for now. Should we keep watch on it? Absolutely given that if it worsens, she and Pasha could be in trouble a little bit later on this season.

For the time being, the biggest thing we imagine happening is that Ariana is going to do what she can in order to nurse and take care of this injury moving forward. Footwear will help with that, as will choreographing routines in a certain way.

One other thing that we think will help? Just continuing to get viewers on your side in case that a routine or two is impacted by an injury. On a lot of occasions, that just means appealing to viewers emotionally. As a lot of people out there more than likely know already, we are moving into a week of performances inspired by celebrities’ most memorable years. This has almost always been a fan favorite, and we do hope that there is going to be an opportunity in here for Ariana to tell some pretty significant stories about her life. (Isn’t it also fair to say that this is her most memorable year?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

