Dancing with the Stars 32 week 5 spoilers: Most memorable year

As we prepare for Dancing with the Stars 32 week 5 to arrive on ABC next week, you should also prepare to be emotional. After all, the theme for this week is Most Memorable Year, something that has been a staple of the series in recent seasons. It is a chance to learn more about all of the contestants based on their prior experiences. Some of them may be predictable, whereas others could surprise.

Before we go any further, we should note that this episode will also feature a tribute to the late judge Len Goodman with many former pros in attendance — we will have more on that soon. For now, we suggest that you check out the latest Dancing with the Stars 32 dance spoilers — in particular, what all the pairs will be dancing to.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

Oscar®-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Contemporary to “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish.

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “I’ll Stand By You” by Pretenders.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Contemporary to “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez.

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Quickstep to “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson.

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “Keep Your Head Up” by Andy Grammer.

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Paso Doble to “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Contemporary to “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

Some of the memorable years feel predictable — with Ariana and Charity, doesn’t it have to be this year given that this is where everything changed? Meanwhile, with Harry it feels like it could be when he first got on Too Hot to Handle. We wonder if for Jason, it’s when he first made it big with “The Remedy” so many years ago.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

