Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Iron Tiger’

As we prepare for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8, it does seem as this point like we have a pretty clear focus for the story. Through “Iron Tiger,” we are going to have an opportunity in order to further along a lot of the drama that we saw in episode 7.

For Madison, there is not a lot of good news out there at the moment. Troy Otto is back and wants revenge; beyond that, it also appears as though he may have killed Alicia. We’re still not sure that we believe that, but there is no denying that this is an effective mind-game. It is something that he 100% wants Madison to be thinking about as we move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Below, you can see via (SpoilerTV) the full Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 synopsis:

The search for fuel to replenish Padre’s dwindling supply leads the survivors to a reunion that gives Madison an unexpected opportunity for revenge and reconciliation.

Ultimately, we understand that the quest for vengeance here is not going to be easy for Kim Dickens’ character, especially since she has to try and balance this with also trying to figure out whether or not her daughter is actually still out there. We can’t begin to imagine the difficulties that exist for her emotionally hear, and she also does still want Padre to be okay.

Can you find something good within a zombie apocalypse? This has been a big part of Fear the Walking Dead over the past several years and on some level, it does make some sense that we take a deeper look at this now in the final stretch of episodes. We really just hope that the end of the road here lives up to some of the hype.

Related – Is Alicia dead on Fear the Walking Dead?

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8?

Sound off right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







