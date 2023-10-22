Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: Is Alicia dead?

We do think coming out of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 there is one question above all others: Is Alicia Clark dead? Have we seen the end of this beloved character?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following: There are reasons to think that she could be gone. After all, Troy Otto wants revenge, and he also has her prosthetic arm. Something happened when it comes to this, but it may not be as simple as he makes it clear at the moment.

Ultimately, it does feel like Troy bringing Madison that arm is a jumping-off point for much of the rest of the season, largely due to the fact that she wants to ensure that her daughter is at peace. Whether or not she actually believes Troy is a different story — she just has to figure this out for herself, and we know that it is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.

Ultimately, we do believe personally that Alicia is still out there, though we’re not sure that we’re going to see all that much of her. Remember that Alycia Debnam-Carey has been incredibly busy making multiple shows since leaving Fear the Walking Dead, so it’s hard to imagine that she had some extremely large amount of time in her schedule to come back and work on this. We could always be surprised, but this is not exactly something that we are banking on for the time being.

For now, we’re just glad that we have a high-stakes showdown like this given the fact that Troy is such a great villain, and we do think that the show wrote him out a little too early. This is almost a course-correction for that.

Do you think that Alicia could still be alive on Fear the Walking Dead coming up?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

