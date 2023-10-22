Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon new tonight on AMC, AMC+??

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon new tonight on AMC? If you are hoping to get some more news on the future of the show, we are absolutely hear to help!

Of course, we tend to think that the demand is going to be here for some further episodes after what we saw last week, whether it be Daryl’s big decision or the return of Melissa McBride as Carol. We know that it was in the works for a long time that she would come back and now, we’re going to have a chance to explore that story further.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Unfortunately, this does not mean that we’re going to be exploring it tonight or in the weeks ahead. There is no new episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC+ or AMC for quite some time. Last week, after all, was the season 1 finale! That is the big reason we had that dramatic Carol cliffhanger, as the writers clearly wanted to get you set up for some big-time dramatic stuff down the road.

Now, the good news here (if you haven’t heard already) is that the show is already in the process of shooting another season overseas, thanks in part to a SAG-AFTRA waiver. Our hope is that the next batch of episodes is going to be premiering at some point in the summer of 2024, mostly because there isn’t all that much of a reason to wait any longer than that. We expect it to build steadily on the great stuff we saw this time around and who knows? There could even be a season 3 after the fact … or at least that’s what we are hoping for.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon when it eventually arrives on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







