The Amazing Race 35 episode 5 sneak peeks: The great equalizer

As we prepare ourselves to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 5 on CBS next week, it does feel like we have a level playing field!

Many of you may already be aware, thanks to the array of previews that have been put out there already, that the events of the next episode are going to take place within Jaipur, India. Now, we have courtesy of some sneak peeks evidence as to how everyone arrives.

If you head over to the official YouTube for the show, you can see evidence that just about every team is arriving to the Pink City at the same time. That allows for almost anything to happen based on good cab drivers and the ability of certain teams to complete challenges fast.

In one of the sneak peeks, we do get a good sense of what the central roadblock for the 90-minute episode is going to be: Balancing bowls atop your head while completing a routine. This is a classic task that is so much harder than it probably appears on the surface, and we do tend to think that a few different teams could have an issue or two trying to complete it. The sneak peek specific shows Anna Leigh, who starts out strong and then struggles a little bit at the end.

What we do really like about this as a task is rather simple: It is actually an example of something that not everyone is going to be immediately good at just because they are strong or fast. It allows the race to mix things up a little bit and give us more variety!

