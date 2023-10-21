The Amazing Race 35 episode 5 spoilers: The Pink City

As we prepare to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 5 on CBS next week, it feels like there’s a chance for a lot to reset. For starters, we’re going to see the most extensive travel that there’s been since the premiere, with teams going from Vietnam to Jaipur, India — otherwise known as the pink city.

Does this mean an equalizer of sorts is coming? We tend to think so, which is good since it’s been hard for teams to really shift around too much as of late. Hopefully, though, there is also a little bit of airplane drama — after they land, of course there are going to be a series of challenges awaiting them.

For some more insight, we suggest that you check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Yessir, the Pink City” – Teams travel more than 2,000 miles from Vietnam to India where they must balance traditional pots on their heads while performing a folk dance and assemble a life-size, three-dimensional mural, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 25 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Obviously, this is far from the first time that The Amazing Race has visited India. Why go there so often? Well, for starters, it is a travel-friendly place that does not have an extensive number of restrictions or complications. Also, it has so many huge urban centers and a lot of different stuff to do! We will, of course, also see places this season less frequently-visited, as this world is a pretty darn big place. There is room to do all sorts of interesting stuff!

