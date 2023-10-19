The Amazing Race 35 episode 5 preview: Another big elimination?

As we prepare to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 5 on CBS, aren’t things a little more competitive than ever before? Well, Victor & Jocelyn being eliminated at the end of episode 4 is something we did not see coming. They won the first two legs of the show, and it felt like they could be a major contender over the weeks and months ahead.

Yet, Victor struggled at the final Roadblock in Vietnam and that was it — but there is still a lot of Race for everyone else to run! With that in mind, why not get a little more into that at the moment?

So where are the remaining teams going? Well, think in terms of Jaipur, India, a wonderful city with a rich history and a lot to do. Judging from the preview, teams will be forced to face some taxing challenges and we are leading up to one of the biggest races to the finish line that we’ve seen all season.

Also, are Robbin & Chelsea being set up to be the central adversaries for some other teams? The idea of this is kinda silly given that they aren’t doing anything wrong. Instead, they have just made the understandable determination that they don’t want to spend the entirety of the race helping other people and honestly, why would they? Where would that really get them at the end of the day? Alliances are never as fun on this show as some of the other ones on CBS, and we prefer it when teams fight to get to the finish line on their own.

In general, we will continue to say that this is one of the best-cast seasons of The Amazing Race in some time, as there was a real focus this time around on relationships as opposed to whether or not teams had some other sort of claim to fame. That has been effective for the sake of investment.

