Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 photos tease Higgins story

We know that over the past several days, we have had a big question when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 14: Where is Juliet Higgins? We have wanted a big story for this character and het, it has been relatively unclear what that story would be.

Well, thanks to some new images released by NBC, we’re starting to get at least a few clues. First and foremost, rejoice that Perdita Weeks does have a role to play in the episode (titled “Night Has a Thousand Eyes”) — we always assumed that she did to some extent, but it was rather strange that Magnum was going to be working predominantly with Rick in this installment.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see some of these photos, as well as a reminder that Higgins is going to be working with Katsumoto for at least a generous chunk of the story. What are they doing together? We suppose that it’s possible that he has called her in for some help on a case — given that she and Magnum just used Gordy to work on a case of their own, why not return the favor? It’s also possible that this could be a way to learn a little bit more about her own past, as well.

One of the things that is the most exciting about a show being in its fifth season is the opportunities it provides to experiment a little bit, and also do a number of different things that you have not quite done before. We do think that there are some cool opportunities over the course of this episode, and we are excited to see what some of those look like.

For the rest of the season, we do think that there are going to be some important moments for at least one character; think this past installment, which presented a big one for TC.

