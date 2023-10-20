Magnum PI season 6 hopes: What to take away from DVD news

Is there a new cause for concern when it comes to the chances of a Magnum PI season 6 at NBC or somewhere else down the road? Let’s just say we understand that based on the latest news we’ve received on the DVD front; however, nothing is still 100% certain.

Without further ado, let’s explain more of what we are talking about here. According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of TVLine, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is going to be releasing Magnum P.I.: The Final Season as well as Magnum P.I.: The Complete Series on DVD. If you hear that, you may immediately think that this is some unfortunate nail in the coffin. We’ve heard from showrunner Eric Guggenheim already that the series is not being currently shopped, though we also know there are some reasons why. Take the fact that NBC reviving it themselves being the most viable option; also, the SAG-AFTRA strike is ongoing and none of the actors are currently under contract to return.

Here is where we would say that there is still a glimmer of hope. Multiple shows have in the past released “complete” sets only to eventually release more episodes — heck, Psych is releasing a complete set soon and there are still plans potentially for another movie at Peacock. Things do often change and if that happens here for Magnum PI, it is a chance for the studios to just put out another collector’s set down the road.

If you love the show, the best advice we can give is keep watching and spreading the word — while season 5 will give some closure, we also get the sense that there is still plenty of room to explore some other Ohana adventures. NBC still has yet to fully promote the show with a sense of real closure to it.

Also, remember that the next new episode is airing on NBC Wednesday night.

