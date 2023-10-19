Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 promo: Where is Higgins?

If you have seen the promo already for Magnum PI season 5 episode 14, then you know there is one weird thing going on: Higgins is MIA. So what’s happening here? Well, it could be a big discussion point at the center of the episode!

First and foremost, we should note that Higgins may not be totally gone from the episode — instead, she could just be needed somewhere else. Or, there is always a tiny chance that she had a reduced presence here if this was when Perdita Weeks was preparing to direct a little bit later this season.

Here is what we can say — Magnum probably knows where she is since if not, he’d be freaking out about it the entire episode! It does create some new dynamics, as he finds himself in a position where for the majority of this episode, he has to rely more on Rick. Obviously, the two have a long history of working together dating back to their time in the military. However, they’ve also evolved a lot since those days, and they have to establish some sort of quick routine while working together.

Do we think that we’re going to see them get the job done? Absolutely, but at the same time there are going to be some bumps in the road — and also some comedy at the same exact time. Where would the world of this show be without that?

Our real hope at the end of this

No matter where Higgins is at the moment, we hope that her and Magnum are going to just continue along their evolution as a couple. We do tend to think that the two of them are getting more serious — that doesn’t mean that we’re getting an engagement immediately, but we do have to wonder.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI right now, including more details on episode 14

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







