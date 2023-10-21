Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9 promo: Finding a snitch

As some of you may be aware already, the tension couldn’t be higher entering Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9. There are only two episodes left in the season, and a lot of stuff is about ro careen out of control.

So what is the big story at the heart of the next hour? Well, on paper it may be the life-or-death situation that Vic Flynn now finds himself in. He has to find a way to incriminate Tommy and fast; otherwise, he goes to prison himself. Meanwhile, at the same time Joseph Sikora’s character is now aware that there is a traitor in the midst potentially of the CBI, and that creates another handful of problems that he has to now deal with.

Based on both the ending of episode 8 and the tiny promo for episode 9, we do tend to think that the search for the snitch is front and center moving forward — ironically, with that you could say that there is no guarantee that anyone within the Flynn family is going to make it out of this season alive. Remember that Tommy still wants revenge on Claudia, and then you have everything going on here with Vic now at the same time.

The other major dilemma we foresee moving forward is with Diamond, who has to now deal with the aftermath of the murder he committed. This is not an easy thing for him to get past, mostly because this is not someone who was even battling with him when it came to the drug war. Instead, this is someone who found out the truth, and someone who was even using him as an inspirational story for a guy who was getting it right after his release.

Basically, things are going to be emotional moving forward — prepare yourselves accordingly.

