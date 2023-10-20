Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9 return date at Starz

There are a few different things we should talk about now when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9 — but where do we start?

Well, the most important thing that we should say from the start is that if you love the Joseph Sikora series, you will be waiting for a good while to see what is next. There is no installment next week. Instead, you are stuck waiting until Friday, November 3 to see the penultimate story of the season. This episode is titled “No Loose Ends,” and just that alone probably gives you plenty of reasons for excitement. Does that mean that Tommy is about to cancel Christmas on some people? There’s a good chance.

Meanwhile, you can check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 9 synopsis with other insight all about what’s next:

Tommy and Diamond suspect a snitch and put their inner circle to the test as the war between Miguel and Mirković comes to a head.

So who is in the most danger right now?

On the surface, it feels like we have an answer that is at least reasonably obvious here — doesn’t it have to be none other than Vic? Just think about it for a moment — he is the snitch and by virtue of that, he is exactly the sort of person who could upend everything. We also know that Vic somehow has that ability to wiggle his way out of a number of really dangerous situations. He has done it, after all, on so many different occasions!

No matter what happens during this episode, you can be assured of one major thing: It will almost certainly bleed over into the finale. Rest assured, we are psyched to see what happens there, as this franchise typically only knows one way to go in a finale: As big as humanly possible.

