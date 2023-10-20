Fear the Walking Dead season 8 sets earlier series finale

We already know that the story of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is going to lead to the series finale — now, we’ve also learned it will arrive earlier than expected.

Today, it was announced (per TVLine) that the spin-off series is now going to get an epic two-hour series finale when we get around to Sunday, November 19 over at AMC. This is a way to make the conclusion feel more eventful and we’re down with that.

For those who have not heard so far, it really does seem like the goal with the Fear the Walking Dead series finale is to actually make sure that this iteration of the show concludes in a way that makes a certain element of sense. With that, we are not going to see the writers forced into giving some sort of planted spin-off attention here. Is there a chance that Madison or some other character does turn up down the road? Sure. Heck, we are still of the belief that we have not seen the last of Morgan Jones. We just don’t necessarily think that this is something that is about to be some sort of immediate priority.

In general, it is our hope that as the story of Fear the Walking Dead moves forward, we see more nods to the past, and hopefully, some sort of reunion between Madison and her daughter Alicia. We know that over the years the writers have thrown this show in about a million different directions, but it would actually be nice in the event we were able to land in a place that felt somewhat stable and appropriate for the journey that we’ve been on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

