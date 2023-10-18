Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 promo: Madison’s fight

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 on AMC this weekend. Want to learn more — or, to at least see the latest trailer for what’s ahead? Let’s just say that we’ve got something new to share here.

First and foremost, remember that at the center of this story is going to be something pretty simple: A battle all about PADRE. Is Madison going to be able to protect both the children and the island? Let’s just say that this is not going to be easy, all things considered…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

As the latest promo over here reminds us all, the major adversary for Kim Dickens’ character at the moment is none other than Troy Otto, who is both 1) back from his near-death experience and 2) absolutely out for revenge. Madison is going to try and protect her people, but is Troy going to use his own army of the dead against her? That’s possible, and it could lead to her having to see if she can get some other allies on her side.

Could Victor Strand be one? Well, we know that Colman Domingo is going to be a big part of the upcoming six episodes, but his presence is rather complicated, to say the least. He and Madison have a long history, and that’s without us even getting into everything that happened over at the Tower. Don’t you think that this is going to play a big role moving forward?

Also, consider this — over the course of the rest of Fear the Walking Dead, we are going to see Madison do her best to try and locate Alicia, who in theory is still out there. Will she be found? Well, that’s a little bit complicated…

Related – Get more news on Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see moving into Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7?

Share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







