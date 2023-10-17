Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Series finale will have proper end

At some point a little bit later this year, you are going to have a chance to see the Fear the Walking Dead series finale arrive on AMC. What can we say about it now?

Well, we should start off here by noting that the powers-that-be behind the scenes have clearly made at least one smart decision. Even though there are a ton of different spin-offs and off-shoots within this franchise at the moment, they are looking to ensure that the end of this particular show stands on its end. We’re sure that there is always a chance a character or two turns up elsewhere, as we still suspect that Morgan may eventually turn up over on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Yet, extending outward into the rest of the franchise is not the principal goal we are seeing explored here.

Speaking on this subject further in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis had the following to say about what you will see, leading up to the very end:

“The entire back half of the season is really tight and really special … We have some very big scope episodes. We’ve got a couple down the rabbit hole sort of episodes where we take a little right turn and hook away. They’re going to be surprising and beautiful. This back half [of season 8] is very emotional. Every cast member has an amazing episode. And it has a proper ending.”

We’ve said it before, but one of the biggest things we want personally within the final episodes is to see a reunion between Madison and Alicia. After all, this would bring the show full-circle and back to the beginning.

