The Gilded Age season 2 video: Go behind the scenes!

As we prepare to see The Gilded Age season 2 over at HBO, do you want to see more of the cast and crew behind the scenes?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video showing off the entire cast as we prepare for the latest batch of episodes to arrive. (This video was recorded long before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.) While we would not say that there are any sort of big spoilers within this, at the same time you can say that this a great way to set the table for what lies ahead for many of the super-wealthy (and their servants) in New York City.

In general, we know that George Russell is entering this season with desires for more power and ambition than ever before. He has made some big strides, or at least what he considers to be big strides. We’re not quite sure everyone else will feel the same way. This season is going to be complicated, largely because every single character feels a different way about where they stand in this world.

Now if you have not seen the full synopsis for season 2 as of yet, take a look below — we like to think it does a good job of setting the table:

Season two begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe. This season will also see the return of the official companion podcast hosted by TCM’s Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers from The Bowery Boys. Each week, they are joined by some of the cast and crew as they share exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and dive deeper into the captivating storylines, intricate characters, and scandalous secrets that define this lavish era.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age season 2, including a trailer for what lies ahead here

What are you most excited to see moving into The Gilded Age season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







