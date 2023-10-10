The Gilded Age season 2 trailer, new details released by HBO

Are you ready to dive into the world of The Gilded Age for season 2? We hope so, especially since the fine folks at HBO have released even more info!

So where can we start off here? Well, a natural place seems to be noting when exactly we are going to be seeing the series come back on the air for more. In just a matter of two and a half weeks on October 29, you are going to have a chance to see the drama back. What do we expect? Well, think in terms of a lot of societal struggles and also the opera, of all things. It is such an important part of New York society, and having control and/or financial representation through that is a way to show power.

Ultimately, we know already that George Russell wants nothing more than having more money than anyone — meanwhile, Bertha is on a quest for greater influence! You can see the full trailer for what lies ahead here. Meanwhile, we also suggest that you take a look at the attached synopsis below:

Season two begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe. This season will also see the return of the official companion podcast hosted by TCM’s Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers from The Bowery Boys. Each week, they are joined by some of the cast and crew as they share exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and dive deeper into the captivating storylines, intricate characters, and scandalous secrets that define this lavish era.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Gilded Age right now, including a few more details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see entering The Gilded Age season 2, based on the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







