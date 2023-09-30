The Gilded Age season 2 spoilers: More on George’s story

As you get prepared to see The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on HBO in October, why not hear more from Julian Fellowes? He is the clear mastermind behind the whole operation, whereas George is the character who we spend as much time with as anyone on-screen. He is the epitome in some ways of the super-wealthy in New York in this time period — there is a singular focus that he has, and he will stop at nothing in order to make that happen.

So what could he stand to lose in pursuit of that power? Quite a bit, but that’s a part of the inherent risk the character takes. Speaking to TV Insider during the show’s production, here is what Fellowes (best known for Downton Abbey) had to say about the character’s goals coming up in the next batch of episodes:

“George wants to be the richest and most powerful man in the country. That is his motivation … I personally don’t think he cares much about society, but he cares about his wife. And because she wants to be the dominating factor in New York society, he will support her in that and anything he can do to support her, he will do. That’s why I don’t think he cares if he knows a duchess or he’s having dinner with a princess. He could give a monkey’s toss about that. He just wants people to shake in the knee when he comes in the room, because he can break them just like that.”

We know that there was a lot of extreme wealth in this time period and George does already have quite a bit. With that in mind, there is an important question that comes out of where things currently are: How much money is too much, or is there ever such a thing? Income inequality will be a big part of the season.

Also, did we note that the cast is larger than ever this time around? It absolutely is, and that could actually prove rather interesting when it comes to exploring certain dynamics.

Related – Be sure to see more discussion now on The Gilded Age season 2 — ready for what’s next?

What do you think that George’s story will look like moving into The Gilded Age season 2?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







