The Gilded Age season 2: Is a larger trailer coming soon?

Just in case you weren’t excited enough already, The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be premiering on HBO next month. Without a doubt, it has been a really long wait to get to this point, and we are rather excited to see what lies ahead!

With this very thing in mind, let’s just go ahead and say this — we are also hoping for a full trailer, and soon! We need, after all, some sort of further opportunity to dive more into the lives of these characters and what we are going to be seeing from them moving forward. We anticipate a lot of opulence for sure, but we know already that conflict will be front and center at the heart of the story. This is, yet again, another situation of the rich facing off against all the rich. We tend to imagine that things are going to be messy — and don’t we want them to be messy?

We do tend to think that within a full trailer, we will see characters old and new, relationships develop, and of course some lavish costumes. There is a mixture of drama and humor with this show, much as the same as what we saw with Julian Fellowes’ other show in Downton Abbey.

Personally, we hope that we get some sort of full season 2 trailer here before we get to the end of Winning Time. After all, if you are HBO, shouldn’t you want to do whatever you can in order to use one show to promote another? To be specific, we tend to think that this cross-promotion is more important than ever when you consider the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are both leading to an inability for a lot of people to do press as they otherwise would.

(For now, this is your reminder that all writers and actors should be paid what they deserve.)

