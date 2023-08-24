The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date, teaser FINALLY revealed

We have waited a really long time to get some more news on The Gilded Age season 2 — luckily, HBO has shared some today!

This afternoon, it was confirmed that on Sunday, October 29, you are going to see the latest batch of episodes premiere. Our big surprise here is that the series will be moving to Sundays after being on previously on Mondays. This may signal that the network is either extremely proud of what this show brings to the table. Or, they may be considering a delay for some of their other shows due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes limiting production that they can do elsewhere..

After all, remember that originally, we thought that we were going to be seeing The Gilded Age on the air at some point in September.

Want to learn some additional insight about what is coming up here? Then go ahead and check out the season 2 synopsis below in its entirety:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season two of THE GILDED AGE begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

To go along with this, we suggest that you also head over to the link here to see a new teaser! This does a nice job of painting the picture for what is coming up — and possibly giving you a lot more to look forward to in terms of opulence and dramatic story developments.

