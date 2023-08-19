The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Did something change?

Now that we are officially in the middle of August, it does feel fair to wonder what HBO is doing in regards to The Gilded Age season 2. Why isn’t this series out at this point? It wrapped filming a really long time ago and with that in mind, we anticipated some sort of news before now.

If you think back to the start of the year, Nathan Lane noted in a Today Show interview that we would not be seeing the new season until we get around to September. Well, we are now at the moment where if this is the case, it has to be revealed any day now. Given that Lane made these comments more than six months ago, it is easy to imagine that a lot of things have changed between then and now.

So where do we think that things actually stand at the moment? It is really not that complicated, at the end of the day. Our feeling, at least for the time being, is that HBO is saving The Gilded Age until they get a better sense of how long the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to last. Remember that they have also not announced a date for True Detective: Night Country, another one of their most anticipated series of the year. If the strikes continue to go on for some extremely long period of time, they may realize that they have to do whatever they can to stretch out the remainder of their shows … however difficult that this may be for a lot of viewers.

What this could eventually mean is that the Christine Baranski series could air far later in the year than first expected, or HBO could even shake things up and air this on a Sunday. A lot of possibilities are now open, though the irony here is that if HBO wanted the strike to end, they could at least help more to push towards a resolution. All the requests of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, after all, are reasonable.

In the end, remember this: No matter when The Gilded Age season 2 comes out, we are sure it is going to be epic. We expect nothing less from this world and the characters who inhabit it.

(Photo: HBO.)

